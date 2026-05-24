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Johor Darul Takzim defeat Aidil Sharin’s Kuching in Malaysia Cup

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Johor Darul Takzim celebrate after defeating Kuching City 2-0 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium to win the Malaysia Cup on May 23.

Johor Darul Takzim celebrate after defeating Kuching City 2-0 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium to win the Malaysia Cup on May 23.

PHOTO: JOHOR SOUTHERN TIGERS / FACEBOOK

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KUALA LUMPUR – Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) won their fourth straight Malaysia Cup title, beating the Aidil Sharin-led Kuching City 2-0 in the final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on May 23.

The underdogs held out until the 81st minute, before Brazilian Marcos Guilherme gave JDT the lead. Star attacker Arif Aiman sealed the win in added time.

JDT thought they added a third in the 95th minute when Stuart Wilkin found the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed.

Singaporean coach Aidil had previously led Kedah to the Malaysia Cup final, but also lost out to JDT in 2019.

JDT’s victory on May 23 marked a fourth straight season since 2022 that the club have swept all four major domestic trophies – the Charity Shield, the FA Cup, the Super League, and the Malaysia Cup.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.