'Job done' for Tuchel as Blues close in on last 16

MALMO • Chelsea moved to the brink of sealing their place in the Champions League last 16, but the defending champions were made to work hard for a 1-0 win over Malmo in Sweden on Tuesday.

Hakim Ziyech broke the home side's resistance 11 minutes into the second half as the Morocco winger tapped home from Callum Hudson-Odoi's inch-perfect cross.

Thomas Tuchel's men now have nine points from four games, three behind Group H leaders Juventus and six clear of third-placed Zenit St Petersburg, who lost to the Italians 4-2.

With two games left and a plus-five goal difference, the Blues are practically into the knockout stage - leaving Tuchel satisfied with the outcome.

"We got the job done," said the German. "We wanted a result, we needed the result, we expected the result, and we delivered."

The Chelsea boss resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes despite cruising past the Swedish champions 4-0 on home soil two weeks ago.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both suffered injuries in the first meeting between the sides and have yet to recover.

But Chelsea have not missed the firepower of their two first-choice strikers, even though Kai Havertz has not looked entirely comfortable playing on his own up front.

The German international, who primarily operates as a playmaker, missed the best chance of a cagey first-half dominated by the Blues.

Havertz fired too close to Johan Dahlin when he was one-on-one, while the Malmo goalkeeper was also forced into routine saves by Ziyech, Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen.

One moment of quality made the difference for the European champions as Hudson-Odoi and Havertz exchanged a one-two pass before a cross was fizzed across the box for Ziyech to tap home.

More chances came and went for Chelsea in the final quarter of the game, the best of which was wasted by substitute Christian Pulisic in stoppage time.

Despite the wastefulness, the Blues never looked in danger of conceding an equaliser as they registered an eighth clean sheet in 10 Champions League games under Tuchel.

"Control was on our side," he added. "We did not suffer difficult situations in our box, we didn't allow awkward situations and we never lost concentration."

