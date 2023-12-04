Joao Felix gives Barcelona 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid

Soccer Football - Spain - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - December 3, 2023 FC Barcelona's Joao Felix in action REUTERS/Albert Gea
BARCELONA, Spain - Barcelona's Joao Felix scored in the first half to secure a hard-fought 1-0 home win against his valiant parent club Atletico Madrid in a compelling LaLiga clash on Sunday.

The Portuguese, on loan at Barca, netted with a fine finish over goalkeeper Jan Oblak from a counter-attack in the 28th minute and the hosts held on against Diego Simeone's side.

Barcelona moved above Atletico into third place on 34 points, four behind leaders Real Madrid and Girona.

Atletico are fourth on 31 points with a game in hand. REUTERS

