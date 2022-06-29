Jesus to make way for City's new stars

LONDON • Erling Haaland has already been earmarked to be Manchester City's No. 1 striker but he could have a different cast of supporting attackers around him next season.

The incoming Norwegian international, scorer of 86 goals in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, will be joined by Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, whose deal from River Plate was agreed in January, as the Premier League champions look to revamp their offensive line.

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus is set to be the first player to make way for the pair. With a year left on his City contract and no extension agreed, the 25-year-old was always likely to move on in the summer window and Arsenal have reportedly swooped in.

According to multiple media reports yesterday, the Gunners have agreed a £45 million (S$76.4 million) fee, with Jesus yesterday undergoing his medical examination at the Emirates.

Since he joined City from Palmeiras in 2017, he has scored 95 goals in 236 appearances and he will be a direct replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who has been released on a free transfer.

Following the signing of Jesus, Arsenal will reportedly next turn their attention to in-demand Leeds winger Raphinha, while Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is also on the club's wish list.

According to the Daily Mail, the Jesus funds will be used to offset the £42 million fee agreed last week with Leeds for England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

City intend to next bolster their troublesome left-back spot by targeting Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella.

Joao Cancelo played there last season but he is more effective as a right-back, while Benjamin Mendy is indefinitely suspended due to rape charges and Oleksandr Zinchenko did not convince on the left last term.

With Cucurella having broken into the Spain team on the back of an outstanding season with the Seagulls, Brighton do not want to let him go and have slapped a £50 million asking price on the defender.

City still need to free up more funds after the Jesus sale in order to land further targets and that has opened the door for the potential mega sale of Raheem Sterling.

According to multiple media reports yesterday, Chelsea have made contact about a move for the England forward, who like Jesus, has just one year left on his current deal.

New Blues owner Todd Boehly is said to want the 27-year-old as his first major signing and an official bid is expected shortly.

Chelsea are in need of attacking reinforcements after letting Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan and Sterling fits the bill.

British media yesterday said he is considering his options and is tempted by a return to London, where he grew up, and the fact that he will be a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge.

Since 2016, only the recently retired Sergio Aguero (124) has scored more goals for City than Sterling (120).

He was a key figure last season, registering 13 goals in 30 Premier League games for City to help Pep Guardiola's side win their fourth top-flight title in five years.

However, Sterling has been concerned by a reduction in his playing time over the past two seasons - he was a substitute for both legs of their Champions League semi-final defeat by Real Madrid - as well as the final league game of last season, even though he came off the bench to set up one of Ilkay Gundogan's two goals against Aston Villa.

With Haaland and Alvarez joining, Sterling is understood to have reservations about even less game time, particularly with the World Cup starting in November in Qatar.

He is set to line up alongside England captain Harry Kane, with the Three Lions bidding for their first major trophy since 1966.