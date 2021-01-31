Jesus saves City's blushes with winner against bottom side

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is left all alone in the box in the ninth minute to smash home the only goal past Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale. In a meeting between the Premier League's top and bottom teams, City won 1-0 at the Etihad to extend their stay atop the table before any of their closest rivals played. City cemented their status as the league's form team with their eighth league win in a row, while the Blades remain favourites for the drop after their 17th loss of the season from 21 games.