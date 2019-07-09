Jesus' 2 sides in final outburst

RIO DE JANEIRO • Had Brazil not lifted their ninth Copa America trophy and their first in 12 years on Sunday, Gabriel Jesus would have been public enemy No. 1.

The Manchester City forward had done everything right at the Maracana, putting it on a plate for Everton's opener before giving his team the lead after Peru skipper Paolo Guerrero equalised from the spot following a handball by Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva.

However, Jesus almost blotted his copybook by getting sent off for a second bookable offence for a clumsy challenge after the break, leaving him in tears in the tunnel.

Video footage widely circulated on social media showed him losing his cool after his red card, punching the booth that houses the Video Assistant Referee TVs while kicking water bottles as he made his way off the pitch with 20 minutes to go.

Peru, though, could not make their one-man advantage count despite being the only team to have netted against the Selecao and substitute forward Richarlison converted a penalty in added time as Brazil ran out 3-1 winners.

Afterwards, Jesus had mixed emotions despite playing a starring role, saying: "I want to apologise. I could have avoided it (the sending-off) and I also need to grow up a lot."

Everton, whose stock has dramatically risen with Bayern Munich and Manchester United said to be interested after an outstanding campaign, took home Man-of-the-Match honours, and he said it was in response to his ineffectual performance in the semi-final win over Argentina.

The Gremio forward added: "In the last game, I was quiet and I was very disappointed with myself.

"I got it in my head that I had to give everything, independent of scoring. I had to sweat blood for my teammates. Our team deserves congratulations for a great game."

Captain Dani Alves will also have no lack of suitors after being named best player of the tournament, despite his advanced age of 36.

The right-back, who became the first player to win 40 career trophies, was a mainstay of the hosts' watertight backline that did not concede any goals from open play.

40 Trophies won by Brazil captain Dani Alves, 36.

899 Minutes Brazil and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson played before conceding to Paolo Guerrero.

And, while he is currently without a club after leaving French champions PSG following the expiration of his contract, LaLiga clubs Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are reportedly keen to bring him back to Spain.

Asked about his longevity at the top, Alves said: "If you have respect for your profession and look after yourself, it's easy to maintain your level. Some people are surprised about my performances here, I am not."

This was Brazil's first major title since they won the Copa in 2007 and the first for coach Tite, who took charge three years ago.

They also had to do it the hard way after star forward Neymar was ruled out with injury before the start of the competition and Peru coach Ricardo Gareca, whose side's last triumph came in 1975, admitted "it was fair that Brazil won".

The Argentinian added: "They took advantage of their opportunities. We came here hoping to win, but they were very effective.

"But, looking beyond the pain of the defeat, we are on the right path, that is the feeling that I have."

REUTERS