'Japanese Messi' Kubo ready to strut his stuff

SAO PAULO • On a continent where "imitation" Galacticos are a dime a dozen, Takefusa Kubo could just be the real deal.

Snapped up by Real Madrid last week from under the noses of some of the world's other top clubs, the teenage sensation will seek to demonstrate against Chile today why he has been dubbed the "Japanese Messi" at the tender age of 18.

The Japan forward, described by the Spanish LaLiga side as "one of the most promising players in world football", is aiming to create a buzz at the Copa America in Brazil after making his international debut for the Samurai Blue earlier this month.

Kubo was nine when he was invited to join La Masia, Barcelona's famed youth academy, where he earned his nickname for his mazy dribbling skills, before he returned to J-League side FC Tokyo in 2015 after Fifa found the club guilty of violating international transfer policies for Under-18 players.

Although the Catalan giants were reportedly keen on re-signing their former prodigy, Real pipped them and other clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, to his signing.

The midfielder may be one of 17 uncapped players in coach Hajime Moriyasu's new-look "Baby Samurai" squad as the tournament guests look to build for next year's Tokyo Olympics, but he is destined to attract by far the most interest.

Clubs have been tracking his progress since appearing at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup at the age of 15.

That year, he also became the J-League's youngest goalscorer, triggering the sort of hype once reserved for the likes of Japan greats Hidetoshi Nakata and Keisuke Honda, but Kubo has rejected comparisons to Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, even though he hopes "one day to be able to play like him".

However, he could become the face of the 2020 Games should Japan go further than expected in the Copa America and he feels they have nothing to fear.

"Teams like Brazil will definitely be serious about winning," Kubo said. "We will have to match the desire of our opponents when we get on the pitch."

His former club manager Kenta Hasegawa also believes he can make a name for himself at the event as "this kind of opportunity might come around only once in a lifetime".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE