Japanese masterclass for young footballers

Hanan Hakimi (in yellow), 13, showing his tenacity while challenging for the ball during a practice match at Our Tampines Hub last week. The Tanjong Katong Secondary School student was a participant at a football clinic led by coaches from J-League side Matsumoto Yamaga. More than 50 young footballers, aged eight to 17, attended the two-day clinic helmed by the Japanese club academy's technical director Shigeo Yamazaki, who ran drills testing the players' ability on the ball. Jointly organised by Geylang International Football Club and Epson Singapore, youths from Lakeside Family Services were also invited to take to the pitch.