Japanese flavour adds to Balestier's goal-den attack

With Shuhei Hoshino's outgrown locks, Ryoya Taniguchi's blonde streaks and Kuraba Kondo's frizzy gold hair, Balestier Khalsa's Japanese trio are impossible to miss.

Their fine attacking form - they have scored eight out of the Tigers' nine goals in five games - is also hard to ignore ahead of tonight's Singapore Premier League match against Hougang United.

Restored as a No. 9 after playing in a deeper role last season, Hoshino - nicknamed Jumbo because he used to weigh 95kg when he was 15 - has scored thrice this season and is hoping to be the heavyweight he was when he plundered 19 goals to win the Golden Boot and league title with Albirex Niigata in 2018.

The 26-year-old said: "I can score and assist, but I like to play as the striker more. After a few years in Singapore, I have learnt some English, but it is definitely easier to communicate in Japanese, and that's why Ryoya, Kuraba and I have combined well."

Behind Hoshino, Taniguchi and Kondo can play either on the wings or in the middle.

Taniguchi, 22, who has two goals and three assists this season, prefers the No. 10 role, while former Japan youth international Kondo, 19, know his strength is to initiate attacks.

Kondo, who produced eight goals and four assists despite starting just thrice in his 16 appearances for Albirex last year, has three goals and an assist this term.

Their chemistry and goals are the source of optimism for Balestier, who have conceded a league-high 20 goals.

Balestier coach Akbar Nawas lauded the Japanese trio, saying that they have done their part.

"But we are still not cohesive enough in how we defend," said the 46-year-old.

"Perhaps 18 out of the 20 goals were giveaways - our marking was too loose and our covering was poor."