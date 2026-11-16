Japan will find World Cup breakthrough by trusting their process: Coaches

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Japan's Keito Nakamura celebrates scoring their second goal with Ritsu Doan in the 3-2 friendly win over Brazil at Singapore’s National Stadium on Nov 14.

SINGAPORE – Hailing their 3-2 win over Brazil as the best match of his eight-year tenure, Japan’s outgoing coach Hajime Moriyasu also expressed hope that their Nov 14 victory in Singapore will serve as an “important foundation for the future”.

For the Asian giants, who have set a target to win the World Cup by 2050, their latest confidence-boosting victory could contribute towards addressing one troubling statistic – they have never won a knockout game in the global showpiece in five attempts.

Moriyasu will lead the Samurai Blue out for the last time as his side meet Paraguay on Nov 17 in the last of four Mizuho Blue Challenge international friendlies at the National Stadium.

As his reign comes to an end, the 58-year-old said that the team must continue to play against the world’s elite in order to bridge the chasm.

“We must acknowledge that there is still a gap between Japan and the world’s very best teams, and we need to continue developing,” said Moriyasu.

“However, we have now reached a level where we can publicly set winning the World Cup as our objective. At the last World Cup, Japan were considered a dark horse who could potentially win the tournament if the right opportunities arose.

“We need to continue playing international friendly matches like these... to build confidence that we can compete against any opponent and that we are capable of winning.

“If we strengthen our own abilities and are well prepared, then when the circumstances come together in our favour, we can achieve results beyond anything we have accomplished before.”

To be sure, he had already led them into unprecedented territory. Besides another win over Brazil in a 2025 friendly, the Samurai Blue had also beaten four other World Cup winners under his leadership – Germany (twice), Spain (once), Uruguay (twice) and England (once).

Moriyasu also believes that a rising tide lifts all boats and the launch of an Asian Nations League could help “raise the competitive level of Asian football as a whole... so that we can compete more effectively against the rest of the world”.

At club level, the top Japanese players need to keep testing themselves in the top leagues in Europe, where 24 of their 28-man squad are currently plying their trade.

Moriyasu added: “They need to compete regularly at the highest level and constantly measure themselves against the world’s best. That kind of daily competition is essential for their development.”

Paraguay have advanced further in the World Cup despite having a population of 7.1 million, about 17 times less than Japan, reaching the quarter-finals in 2010 and the last 16 earlier this year.

Yet, world No. 33 Paraguay’s coach Gustavo Alfaro looks up to 17th-ranked Japan as “one of the national teams that have developed one of the best long-term processes” and personally ranks them as a top-10 team with a strategic plan that matches that of Spain, Germany and Morocco.

The 64-year-old Argentinian said: “In many places, people prioritise results above everything else, regardless of how those results are achieved.

“Sometimes, people chase results so relentlessly that they lose sight of what success actually means... and it seems that the only thing that determines whether a project continues is the result itself.

“I believe a process is about learning, development and progressing through different stages, and Japan are a good example of a national team that has maintained continuity in its development.

“Japan are a team that understands exactly what it wants to play, how it wants to play and what it wants to achieve.

“They have managed to put their individual talents at the service of the team.”

Alfaro, who said that Japan’s reinvigorating victory over Brazil “felt more like a World Cup match than a friendly” because of both teams’ intensity, believes that it will not be long before the Samurai Blue make their breakthrough, if they continue on the same path.

He added: “The process, patience, adjustments, individual abilities and decisions made at every level all contribute to the development of a successful national team.

“There is a process behind that success. There is a path they are following.

“It is also what we are trying to build in Paraguay. We want to establish a long-term process that does not constantly chase immediate results or become overwhelmed by the urgency of winning every match.

“I believe that is the key to helping a national team close the gap with the world’s best and eventually become ready to achieve great things.”