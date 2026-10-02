Japan tame North Korea to win Asian Games women’s football gold after shoot-out drama

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Japan’s women’s team players celebrating after winning the penalty shoot-out against North Korea at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi on Oct 2.

Fukuroi – Hosts Japan won their third straight Asian Games women’s football gold on Oct 2 , edging out North Korea on penalties after a 2-2 draw in a dramatic final at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa.

Yuzuho Shiokoshi scored the decisive penalty as Japan, who reached the final without conceding a goal, won 5-3 in the shoot-out to claim the title for the fourth time.

North Korea changed their goalkeeper in the final minute of extra time but it was not enough to give them their first gold since 2014.

The hosts looked in full control when Mami Ueno gave them the lead in the 32nd minute in Shizuoka.

But Jong Kum bundled in an equaliser two minutes into the second half that was eventually given after a video assistant referee check, before Jon Ryong Jong put North Korea ahead in the 69th minute.

Japan’s Hanon Nishio equalised with four minutes left to send the game into extra time.

The teams could not be separated and North Korea brought on substitute goalkeeper Chae Un Gyong to help their cause.

Instead, it was Japan goalkeeper Shu Ohba who was the hero, stopping Jong Kum’s penalty in the only miss of the shoot-out.

North Korea were backed by groups of red-clad supporters among the crowd of over 6,000.

Japan and North Korea went into the final having each scored 26 goals in the previous rounds.

The two teams had also shared the previous six Asian Games titles, winning three each.

Japan coach Michihisa Kano won his first title since replacing Greenland-born Nils Nielsen.

Nielsen led Japan to the Asian Cup title in Australia in March but was fired 12 days later.

North Korea were looking to extend their astonishing recent run of international success in women’s football. They have won three world titles at age-group level in the last two years, and North Korean club Naegohyang Women’s FC became Asian champions in May after a final tournament played in South Korea.

Women’s football is one of the strongest international sports for diplomatically isolated and impoverished North Korea, with their national sides regularly competing at the highest levels in Asia and globally. AFP