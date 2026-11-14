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Japan strike at the death to beat Brazil 3-2 in thrilling encounter at National Stadium

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr (in yellow) scored twice with long-range strikes, but Japan struck in injury time.

SINGAPORE – Talk of demonstrating Asian pride and a deserving send off for outgoing Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu were backed up by the Samurai Blue, who beat Brazil 3-2 in an absorbing encounter at the National Stadium on Nov 14.



Twelve years after Neymar scored all four goals in Brazil’s 4-0 win over Japan at the same venue , it looked at one point like it was Vinicius Junior’s turn to grab the headlines – the Real Madrid forward’s brace of long-range strikes helped dig the five-time world champions out of a two-goal deficit to level the score in the second half.

But a goal by substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored in added time – strongly protested by the Brazil team – meant Japan secured a famous win.

In stark contrast to the 14,316 spectators who turned up to watch Paraguay beat Singapore 4-1 the previous night, there was more of a carnival atmosphere as 38,688 Brazil and Japan fans turned the arena into a sea of yellow and blue for the second of four Mizuho Blue Challenge international friendlies.

Among the famous football personalities spotted in the stands were former Brazil international and Tottenham goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes and Malaysia and Johor Darul Takzim’s Brazil-born striker Bergson.

Those who turned up were not disappointed as both teams justified their top billing and world-class pedigree with a clinic on high-octane football and clinical finishing, as Brazil delighted with their tricks and flicks, while Japan were intense and relentless with their pressing.

This was also a grudge match for the Asians who took the lead against the Samba boys in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup, only to lose 2-1 to an added-time goal as their search for an elusive win in the knockout round continues.

The Samurai Blue raced into a 2-0 lead after less than 20 minutes.

Moriyasu showed how serious he was when he retained six of the starters from their previous encounter, with two-cap right-back Shuto Nakano the only starter to have fewer than 17 caps.

Real Sociedad midfielder Takefusa Kubo also made full use of the opportunity to show what his team missed in his absence after he suffered a left knee injury during Japan’s opening draw against the Netherlands at the World Cup.

After Daizen Maeda fought to keep possession, Japan skipper Ritsu Doan caught out Brazil’s high defensive line with a through ball for Kubo, who checked left and right before slotting his 15th-minute opener precisely into the bottom corner.

The 25-year-old, who is fluent in Spanish, celebrated by pulling up his jersey to show a message of support for his club teammate Ander Barrenetxea who recently had surgery for a severe hamstring injury.

Japan were on a roll as Doan saw a shot saved by Pedro Morisco just three minutes later before his subsequent dink spun just wide.

They did extend their lead in the following minute as Keito Nakamura had time to control Nakano’s cut-back before picking his spot past Morisco as Carlo Ancelotti looked shellshocked on the touchline, left hand on his hip, as he remonstrated futilely with the fourth official.

Following the international retirement of stars like Neymar and Casemiro, Brazil are in a rebuilding phase.

Fans ahead of the match between Japan and Brazil at the National Stadium on Nov 14. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Only Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes remained from their previous encounter in a starting XI with an average age of 24. Six of them had less than 10 caps each, as Corinthians midfielder Andre Luiz made his debut.

But predictably, they were triggered into a strong response as they launched their own wave of attack.

Vinicius set up Estevao with a lovely outside-foot pass but Zion Suzuki was quick off his line to deny the Chelsea teenager, but in the subsquent play, the Real forward found space between two defenders to fire a stunning diagonal shot into the top corner in the 33rd minute.

The 26-year-old then equalised when another brilliant effort from range went in off the post in the 75th-minute.

Brazil almost produced a deja vu killer blow when substitute Endrick struck the bar five minutes later, but it was Japan who delivered the sucker punch this time when Sakamoto struck late.

Singapore referee Jansen Foo found himself in the spotlight for sending off Ancelotti for invading the pitch – in protest of what he felt was a foul in the build-up to the goal – as the Brazilians surrounded the official during and after the match.

Following this match, the quadrangular ends on Nov 17 when 149th-ranked host Singapore take on world No. 6 Brazil and world No. 33 Paraguay take on 17th-ranked Japan.