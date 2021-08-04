Japan out after 'long-suffering match'

SAITAMA • Marco Asensio struck an extra-time winner as Spain ended Japan's hopes of Olympic gold in men's football with a 1-0 win yesterday, setting up a meeting with Brazil in Saturday's final.

Defending champions Brazil reached the final after beating Mexico 4-1 on penalties - the game ended goal-less after extra time.

Japan had matched Spain throughout the game, playing with creativity and tenacity, and they were just five minutes away from taking the game to a penalty shoot-out.

Real Madrid forward Asensio believes that the Spaniards put in a "tremendous" effort to nullify the Japanese threat, and has urged his teammates to focus on the final.

"It has been a long-suffering match," said the 25-year-old.

"We are assured of a medal, but we want to go for the gold. (Our) hard work and perseverance have paid off and we are very excited.

"Having a medal is a spectacular sensation, but this is not over yet. Brazil? They have a great selection (of players), but we have to focus on resting and recovering.

"Everyone has congratulated me (on the goal) but it has been everyone's job, coaching staff, doctors."

After a cagey first half, Spain thought they had a great chance to go in front when referee Kevin Ortega pointed to the penalty spot after Mikel Merino went down under challenge from Maya Yoshida.

But the video assistant referee ordered Ortega to go to the pitchside monitor and he saw the clear images that Yoshida had made a perfectly fair and well-timed challenge, playing the ball.

That overturned penalty sparked both sides into life and it was a lively second half with openings at both ends.

Both teams were unable to make the most of half-chances, however, and the game followed a similar pattern into extra time.

Then Asensio picked the ball up in the inside right channel from Mikel Oyarzabal, glanced up and curled the ball into the far corner.

Spain are looking to repeat their gold medal success from the Barcelona Games in 1992 but will first have to deal with the Rio winners from five years ago.

When it came to the shoot-out, Brazil had their goalkeeper Santos to thank for a fine save to keep out Eduardo Aguirre's spot kick, and after Mexico's Johan Vasquez hit the post, Brazil just needed to keep their cool.

Reiner's right-footed shot into the bottom corner ensured victory for the team captained by 38-year-old former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves.

REUTERS