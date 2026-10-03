Japan national football team player Kubo, actor Fukuhara announce marriage

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Japanese footballer Takefusa Kubo and actress Haruka Fukuhara with their rings in an Instagram post.

TOKYO – Japan national football team player Takefusa Kubo and actress Haruka Fukuhara, who has appeared in TV dramas and other productions since childhood, announced their marriage on Instagram on Oct 2.

In a joint post, they wrote: “We are still inexperienced, but we hope to build a warm family filled with smiles, supporting each other while never forgetting our gratitude to everyone.”

Kubo, 25, was nurtured as a youth player by Spanish powerhouse Barcelona. He currently plays for fellow La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Japan’s second-youngest national team debutant at 18 years and five days, he was a key player at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Fukuhara, 28, played the heroine in a morning drama serial aired in 2022 by public broadcaster NHK, whose morning drama slot draws nationwide attention in Japan. KYODO NEWS