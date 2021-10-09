Japan lose again; captain says Saudi fans were abusive

JEDDAH • Maya Yoshida confronted Saudi Arabia fans and later accused them of making "discriminatory gestures" after a 1-0 defeat on Thursday that left Japan in danger of missing the World Cup for the first time since 1994.

The Samurai Blue captain had angry words with a section of the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium after they were seen taunting him during a post-match interview.

It was unclear what was said during the exchange as the home supporters spoke in Arabic but in the smartphone footage, many were seen laughing at Yoshida .

The Sampdoria defender went up to the fence separating the fans from the pitch, before jabbing his finger and remonstrating with the crowd.

He then strode off after being restrained by Japanese officials, but later returned to explain his reaction to reporters.

"There were discriminatory gestures," the 33-year-old was quoted as saying by Japanese media, without expanding on what the gestures were.

"It's difficult to accept. It happened in the last qualifiers as well. It's very disappointing."

The result left Japan with just three points from three games in Group B, having started the campaign with a shock home loss to Oman and a narrow away win over China.

The four-time Asian champions, who have appeared at the past six World Cups, now face a must-win home clash with high-flying Australia on Tuesday.

Fans took to social media to call for manager Hajime Moriyasu to be fired and Japanese media like Nikkan Sports were also scathing in their verdict, with the country's hopes of reaching the Qatar 2022 World Cup via automatic qualification in peril.

Fans on social media were also unimpressed after watching their team score just one goal in three games, calling their play "boring" and took out their frustrations on midfielder Gaku Shibasaki, whose errant back pass allowed the Saudis to poach the winner via substitute Firas al-Buraikan.

With only the top two teams in Group B guaranteed a place at next year's finals, Japan will face a circuitous route to Qatar via two play-offs if they finish third overall with seven group matches left to play.

The embattled Moriyasu later called on his players "not to give up" but the Socceroos aim to turn the screw on Tuesday.

Australia, who have a 100 per record after three games and lead Group B ahead of the Saudis on goal difference, became the first team to win 11 games in a row in the same qualifying campaign after beating Oman 3-1 in Qatar.

Coach Graham Arnold vowed to heap more pressure on Moriyasu, saying: "It's something we'll probably reflect on in the future and what a great feat it has been, especially playing 10 out of 11 games away from home.

"But to me, it's all about going to Japan and getting ready for Japan in Japan and making it 12 (wins)."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS