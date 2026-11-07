Japan great 'King Kazu' Miura sets oldest appearance record at 59

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Japan's soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura, 58, known as 'King Kazu', poses for a photograph during his first news conference after joining Fukushima United in the J-League third division in Tokyo, Japan January 9, 2026, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 7 - Former Japan international Kazuyoshi Miura became the oldest player to appear in Japan's third-tier league on Saturday when the 59-year-old came off the bench in Fukushima United's 4-1 home win over FC Ryukyu.

• Miura, affectionately known as "King Kazu", was introduced in second-half stoppage time at the age of 59 years, 8 months and 12 days, increasing his own J.League record in a career that has entered its 42nd season

• The striker's appearance was his first in a league match since 2021, when he played once in Japan's top flight for parent club Yokohama FC

• Miura also made six appearances in a shortened special tournament held under the split-season format last season, although those matches were not classified as official league games

• The former Japan forward, who has continued playing professionally across five decades, also ended a near four-year wait for a competitive goal when he scored in the Emperor's Cup in July. REUTERS