Japan great 'King Kazu' Miura, 59, to play on with Fukushima Utd after loan extension

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Japan's soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura, 58, known as 'King Kazu', poses for a photograph during his first news conference after joining Fukushima United in the J-League third division in Tokyo, Japan January 9, 2026, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

June 25 - Japanese soccer great Kazuyoshi Miura will play his 42nd season of professional soccer — and enter his 60s with his boots on — after extending his loan deal with third-tier side Fukushima United until June 2027, the club said on Thursday.

Miura, popularly known as “King Kazu” in Japan, joined Fukushima on loan from Yokohama FC at the end of December and will remain with the J3 League club after his six appearances in a shortened schedule in early 2026. Japan’s professional leagues are now set to switch to an autumn-to-spring calendar from a spring-to-autumn one.

“I have decided to continue my challenge at Fukushima United FC,” Miura said in a statement.

“I will continue to burn with passion and do my best in daily training to contribute to the team's promotion to J2. Let’s share the joy together.”

Miura’s most recent outing came earlier this month, when he played at the age of 59 years, three months and 12 days, extending his own record as the oldest player to appear in a professional league match.

Miura made his professional debut in 1986 with Santos in Brazil, having travelled there on his own four years earlier at the age of 15 to become a soccer player. His career has spanned clubs across Brazil, Italy (Genoa), Croatia (Dinamo Zagreb), Australia (Sydney FC), and Portugal (Oliveirense).

He scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan after making his debut for the national side in 1990. He was a high-profile omission from the squad for Japan's first World Cup appearance in 1998, however, before he retired from international football in 2000. REUTERS