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The probe followed South Korean media reports earlier in August that around 10 overseas referees received massages at parlours paid for with the Korea Football Association’s corporate credit cards.

TOKYO – The Japan Football Association said on Aug 20 that it has found no evidence of match-fixing attempts or inappropriate hospitality after probing Japanese referees amid allegations that they received “sexual service” in South Korea.

The results were reported to the association’s board of directors after a law firm it commissioned ran an investigation, which included interviews with the seven Japanese referees among those accused of misconduct in the case.

The probe followed South Korean media reports earlier in August that around 10 overseas referees, who oversaw seven matches in South Korea between 2011 and 2012, received massages at parlours, paid for with the Korea Football Association’s corporate credit cards.

Yonhap News Agency reported on Aug 19 that the South Korean police have concluded that the statute of limitations has expired on the issue, citing an official.

General-Secretary Kazuyuki Yukawa of the Japan Football Association told reporters in Tokyo on Aug 20 that six of the seven Japanese referees were interviewed directly, with one declining a face-to-face interview and submitting a written response instead, and that all denied the allegations.

The investigation also found no indication that Japanese referees had been contacted by the South Korean authorities seeking cooperation in any related inquiry.

The association has no plans to conduct further investigations at this stage, according to Yukawa.

“Awareness-raising efforts and compliance measures must continue to be thoroughly implemented,” he said. KYODO NEWS