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The Korea Football Association headquarters in Seoul after a police raid on Aug 6. It was part of an investigation into alleged interference over the hiring of former coach Hong Myung-bo.

The Japan Football Association (JFA) has launched an investigation into four referees alleged to have been provided “sexual services” by the Korea Football Association (KFA), a source close to the matter said on Aug 9.

South Korean media reported on Aug 7 that around 10 overseas referees, who oversaw seven matches in South Korea in 2011 and 2012, received massages at parlours in the capital Seoul, Ulsan and other cities, paid for with KFA corporate credit cards.

The JFA is intent on making the result of the investigation public, the source said.

The report by broadcaster MBC said two of the four Japanese match officials at a World Cup Asian third-round qualifier between South Korea and Kuwait in 2012 received massages. South Korea won the match 2-0 and secured a place in the final round, before reaching the 2014 World Cup Finals in Brazil, where they did not advance from the group stage.

MBC published the allegations citing a 2016 audit report by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The report said a Japanese referee involved is “currently active as a senior member” of the JFA’s referees committee.

It added that three of the seven matches were World Cup or Olympic qualifiers, while the rest were friendlies.

Revelations in the South Korean media prompted the KFA to issue an apology, following a series of controversies.

The KFA has been under severe pressure since South Korea crashed out of the 2026 World Cup at the group stage, despite high expectations for a “golden generation” captained by Son Heung-min.

Coach Hong Myung-bo, 57, resigned immediately after a shock 1-0 defeat by South Africa in June sealed his team’s early exit from the showpiece in the US, Mexico and Canada.

But his departure did little to quell public outrage over the disappointing campaign and added fuel to pre-existing questions about how he was hired.

“We sincerely apologise for the deep disappointment and concern caused by the various controversies surrounding the association in the wake of the 2026 World Cup,” the KFA said in a statement posted on its website on Aug 8.

Facing mounting criticism, it said it found itself “in a truly deplorable situation”, acknowledging that it had “lost sight of our fundamental role”.

The apology followed a police raid on KFA headquarters as part of an investigation into the appointment of Hong, who played at the 2002 World Cup on home soil.

Questions had already dogged the association over his appointment in 2024, but scrutiny intensified after the team failed to reach the knockout phase.

South Korean MPs summoned Hong as well as former and current KFA officials to a parliamentary hearing on July 30, questioning them about the hiring process and his annual salary.

Then came the allegations of foreign referees being provided with sexual entertainment in 2011-12.

Social media users have since circulated a list of foreign referees who officiated South Korea’s matches during that time.

The KFA’s apology said many within the association had been “unaware” of the incidents, but did not deny they happened.

“The association wishes to make clear that such improper conduct... is no longer taking place,” it said. KYODO, AFP