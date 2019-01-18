Japan fight back to beat Uzbekistan

Japan celebrating Tsukasa Shiotani's strike from outside the box that gave the Samurai Blue a 2-1 comeback victory over Uzbekistan in their Asian Cup Group F match in Al Ain yesterday. Eldor Shomurodov's solo effort on 40 minutes, his fourth goal of the Cup, had given the Uzbeks a lead that lasted just three minutes, when Yoshinori Muto headed in the equaliser. Japan finished with a perfect three wins and nine points to top the group ahead of the Uzbeks, who have six points and will face champions Australia in the last 16. Oman are third on three points after beating Turkmenistan 3-1 to also secure a place in the knockout stages. On Wednesday, Iran, joint favourites with South Korea, drew 0-0 with Iraq to top Group D on goal difference. They have seven points each, while Vietnam beat Yemen 2-0 to finish third.