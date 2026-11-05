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Japan FA chief Tashima to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency

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FILE PHOTO: Japan Football Association (JFA) President Kozo Tashima attends a news conference at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Japan Football Association (JFA) President Kozo Tashima attends a news conference at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Nov 5 - Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima told Sports Nippon on Thursday that he would run for the FIFA presidency in next March's election.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is seeking re-election, has faced opposition since his failed move in July to bring private investors into a new FIFA commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions including the World Cup.

"I am grateful that I can make this announcement with the full support of the JFA," Tashima said.

"It's not about winning or losing but about conveying to the world the honest, sound and upright attitude that Japanese football has built. What FIFA needs now are these values that we have protected. I have decided to run in order to make this appeal to the world."

Reuters has contacted the JFA for comment. REUTERS

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