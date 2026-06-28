Japan embrace ‘underdog mentality’ for World Cup last-32 clash with Brazil

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Yuto Nagatomo (left) and Takumi Minamino reacting after Japan’s 1-1 World Cup draw against Sweden at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on June 25, 2026.

– Japan can beat Brazil in the World Cup last 32 by embracing an “underdog mentality”, said AS Monaco attacker Takumi Minamino.

The two sides clash on June 29 in Houston and record five-time champions Brazil will be favourites to win.

But Japan, considered by some to be outsiders to go far at the tournament in North America, beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side 3-2 in a home friendly in October.

And Minamino, who is at the World Cup in a non-playing capacity after suffering a serious knee injury, said they can pull off another surprise.

“If we play with the underdog mentality, as we always have, I believe we have the ability to make something happen in these one-off games,” said the 31-year-old, who scored in the friendly win eight months ago.

Japan will be much changed from the side that stunned Brazil, with injuries depriving coach Hajime Moriyasu also of captain Wataru Endo, winger Kaoru Mitoma and potentially Takefusa Kubo.

However, speaking to reporters on June 26, Minamino said Kubo could play a part after a knee injury. The Real Sociedad winger came off in the 2-2 draw with the Netherlands that launched Japan’s World Cup campaign.

“He is especially spirited, so he needs no encouragement from me,” Minamino said. “Everyone believes we will welcome him back in the knockout stage, and he is rehabbing with that same belief.”

Brazil will also look different. The defence that started in Tokyo has disappeared from coach Carlo Ancelotti’s squad entirely, and the team have been improving after opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco.

Back-to-back wins in North America have sharpened the mood, Vinicius Jr has scored four goals and Neymar has returned to the national team after three years out because of persistent injuries.

“We’re not perfect. We can improve. For example, our pace on the ball. We can be quicker,” Ancelotti said after Brazil beat Scotland 3-0. “But I’m pleased because the team has improved a lot since the first match.

“Now it’s a knockout competition. We need to show real grit.”

Japan stalwart Yuto Nagatomo believes his team’s mental strength will be tested like never before against the Selecao.

The former Inter Milan fullback gave his views on the fascinating encounter in Houston as they left their base camp near Nashville, Tennessee, which he called “the most comfortable” he has had in his five World Cups.

“If we’re talking about these past 10, 20 years, I think Japan have upped their level more than Brazil have,” Nagatomo said.

“It’s not whether Brazil have upped theirs or not, I simply believe that our margin of improvement is bigger. I’ve felt we’re closing the gap on them.”

The 39-year-old has played for three of the four Japan teams that reached the last 16 of the World Cup.

While losing on all occasions, on penalties to Paraguay (2010) and Croatia (2022) as well as in a late debacle to Belgium (2018), the heartbreaks have stood the veteran in good stead.

“We just relied on our momentum against Belgium,” he said of the game in which Japan scored twice before conceding three goals.

“Even when we were 2-0 up, we kept going forward and no one was trying to see the game out. There wasn’t anyone speaking out either.

“In that sense, you need smartness and calmness and guile as well I suppose to go deep in tournaments.

“You need to know how you want the game to play out, whether to finish it in 90 minutes or go to extra time and penalties. Having that uniform idea within the team is extremely important.”

Nagatomo also urged his teammates not to give “excessive respect” to Brazil, while singling out the South Americans’ returning star Neymar as a player to watch out for.

Drawing a comparison with Lionel Messi’s impact on Argentina, he said Brazil “could really become a handful should they start playing for Neymar, as that could bring out something on top of their usual abilities and unity”.

“We have to go above that, and we do have our own team unity that exceeds theirs,” Nagatomo added.

“We don’t know whether he is starting or coming off the bench, but he has real quality, one through-ball that can change the game.” AFP, KYODO NEWS, REUTERS