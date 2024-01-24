Japan cruise past Indonesia to reach Asian Cup last 16

DOHA – Japan cruised into the last 16 of the Asian Cup and are prepared to “fight” in a possible showdown with rivals South Korea after a 3-1 victory over Indonesia on Jan 24.

Ayase Ueda struck in each half to go with a late Indonesia own goal in Doha to send the pre-tournament favourites through as Group D runners-up behind Iraq, who beat Vietnam 3-2.

Sandy Walsh scored a consolation goal for Indonesia in second-half injury time.

Japan will now face the winners of Group E – South Korea’s group. Jurgen Klinsmann’s Taegeuk Warriors are currently second on goal difference behind Jordan and face Malaysia in their final group match on Jan 25.

Indonesia finished third in Group D and will have to wait until the first round concludes to see if they go through as one of the four best third-place teams.

“I think it was good that we went into the match against Indonesia by looking back on what the team has done so far and thought about how we need to prepare,” said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

“The players were prepared for a tough battle, and played the game aggressively and smartly. I think that led to the score. I think it was a game where we were able to have control.”

On the next round, he added: “I want to make sure that we are in good physical and mental condition so that we can perform to the best of our ability as a team.”

Following Japan’s shock 2-1 defeat to Iraq last week, Moriyasu made eight changes to his starting line-up.

He kept faith in goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who was at fault against Iraq and was racially abused online after the game.

Japan were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute after a VAR (video assistant referee) check ruled that Indonesia defender Jordi Amat had dragged down Ueda in the box.

The striker dusted himself down and dispatched the spot kick past goalkeeper Ernando Ari.

Japan stayed in control but let the pace drop off significantly, and Indonesia began to create scoring chances.