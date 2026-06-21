Japan coach Moriyasu praises Kamada after standout performance in new role

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MONTERREY, Mexico, June 20 - Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu was delighted with the performance of his side after their 4-0 victory over Tunisia on Saturday in Monterrey. Japan were dominant throughout despite the absence of injured playmaker Takefusa Kubo.

The victory took Japan one step closer to qualifying for the knockout rounds, while eliminating Tunisia.

• “It was our second game of the World Cup, a match of high tension, and one that people all over the world were watching. I am very happy that we were able to secure a victory in such a game,” he said.

• "As a team, seeing players pick up injuries is, of course, highly regrettable and a painful blow. However, we have built this squad around the concept of whoever steps onto the pitch can win, and whoever partners up can function effectively."

• "Daichi (Kamada) has mostly been deployed as a defensive midfielder recently, but considering our current team situation, we had him shift to the shadow striker position today. The idea was to bring out his strengths and have him control the team's offence and defence from that advanced position."

• "Ko Itakura and Takehiro Tomiyasu, these two have also played central roles in our team-building process up until now. We have always viewed them as players capable of competing at the true World Cup standard." REUTERS