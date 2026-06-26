Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu hopes World Cup success can inspire Asian rivals

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Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu acknowledging fans after the 1-1 World Cup draw against Sweden at AT&T Stadium in Texas on June 25.

ARLINGTON – Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu hopes his side’s World Cup exploits will inspire other Asian countries, after AFP footage showed Chinese football fans celebrating the success of their traditional rivals.

Japan and China have often had fraught political ties, but some Chinese supporters in Shanghai put that aside to cheer Japan’s 4-0 win over Tunisia last weekend.

The Samurai Blue sealed their place in the round of 32 on Thursday following a 1-1 draw with Sweden in Texas and face five-time world champions Brazil next.

The Netherlands, who eased past Tunisia 3-1, finished top of a competitive Group F with seven points, with Japan on five, Sweden four and Tunisia on the plane home with zero. The Dutch will next face Morocco.

Asked afterwards by AFP if his team felt their success was not only for Japan, but for Asia as a whole, Moriyasu said: “We are representing Japan, but we’re proud to be representing Japan towards the world.

“And of course, now we are representing Asia. I know that other Asians teams are not as successful.

“Even if today we couldn’t get the win, I would like us to be able to encourage other Asian teams as well, and we would like to be their hope.

“Also, if we’re having good competitions among Asian teams, that can get the level up.”

Among other Asian Football Confederation teams, Japan’s big rivals South Korea hope to still reach the next round as one of the best third-placed finishers. The Taeguk Warriors finished third in Group A with three points and a -1 goal difference.

Australia, meanwhile, have qualified for the next stage.

Japan have been resilient so far in this World Cup, twice coming back to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands, while they also beat Tunisia 4-0.

On Thursday, a game in front of 70,000 in Texas burst into life in the second half, Daizen Maeda giving Japan the lead after the break before Anthony Elanga levelled minutes later.

Graham Potter’s Sweden have also qualified for the knockouts as one of the best third-placed finishers.

The Japanese will not fear Brazil but Moriyasu is nonetheless wary.

His team beat Brazil 3-2 at home in a friendly in October, and the coach said that Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be driven by a sense of revenge.

“Perhaps because of that match, they will be motivated even more,” said Moriyasu of Brazil.

“Yet we do believe that there’s a chance for us to win. And then we hope that we will be able to move one step further and get to the next stage.”

In the other match, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was taking nothing for granted after his side sealed top spot with their win over Tunisia, warning that next opponents Morocco would provide a formidable test.

“I’m not sure if we are the favourite in the match against Morocco,” he told reporters. “We need to prepare for Morocco, because it’ll be a big game. It’s a good team with a lot of quality, and they can score easily.”

Koeman also brushed aside questions of what might await beyond Morocco, who were semi-finalists in 2022.

“I don’t think we’re in a situation yet to think about that,” he said. “We’re going towards our real test, and that’s what we’re going to prepare for.”

Meanwhile, FIFA said that the 2026 World Cup has become the best-attended in the tournament’s history, surpassing the 1994 record of nearly 3.6 million spectators.

The announcement came during the second half of Germany’s match against Ecuador in East Rutherford, NJ, as jumbotrons flashed with the new all-time high - 3,605,357 - to uproarious applause.

With 48 matches remaining in the World Cup, total attendance could conceivably nearly double the 1994 record, which came during an era in which the World Cup contained only 52 matches. Stadiums have been more than 99 per cent full on average. AFP, REUTERS