Japan braced for first proper test in Asian Cup against South Korea, says Nielsen

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March 17 - Japan have looked unstoppable in the women's Asian Cup, but coach Nils Nielsen's side will face a stern test of their title credentials when they take on South Korea in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The two-times champions won all three group games, scoring 17 goals and conceding none, before putting seven past the Philippines in a quarter-final victory on Sunday.

They next face South Korea at Sydney's Stadium Australia, with Nielsen saying his side may have to tone down the all-out attacking style that has worked so well for them.

"It's a game between two teams who play attractive football and I'm looking forward to it. We will be ready for the challenge and try to adapt to anything that happens in the game," the Danish manager told reporters on Tuesday.

"... We have to focus on how we can press them high and how we can create opportunities that way. We have a plan to negate their counter-attacking speed and we also have other tactics should we need that.

"In general, we have to focus on our all-round game instead of just about how we attack. We haven't had to use it much thus far but we are normally quite disciplined in defending and that will ensure that we don’t get caught out."

South Korea topped their group without being defeated and claimed a comfortable 6-0 victory over Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals.

However, their recent record against Japan is poor.

"We're facing the best team in Asia in Japan but I'm expecting a good performance from my players," South Korea coach Shin Sang-woo said.

"It's true that it's been over 10 years that we've beaten them in a competitive game but we've changed a lot since I took over as head coach and hopefully tomorrow, we'll be able to show that we have what it takes to beat Japan."

The winners will take on Australia in the final, after the hosts defeated nine-times champions China 2-1 on Tuesday. REUTERS