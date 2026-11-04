Japan boss accepts ‘reality’ as Asian Cup shift muddies departure

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Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said the development of the country’s football was more important than his personal situation.

TOKYO – Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said on Nov 4 that he would “accept reality” after the 2027 Asian Cup’s postponement from January to December likely cost him his last shot at silverware before stepping down.

The Asian Football Confederation said the tournament in Saudi Arabia would be pushed back almost a year due to “exceptional circumstances” in the region, following Houthi attacks on the host country.

Moriyasu was due to lead Japan at the tournament early in 2027 before being replaced by current Under-23 coach Go Oiwa, but he could now leave at the end of 2026 .

Japan Football Association technical director Masakuni Yamamoto declined to clarify the situation as Moriyasu named his squad to face Brazil and Paraguay in friendlies in Singapore in November.

Moriyasu, Japan’s longest-serving coach, said the development of the country’s football was more important than his personal situation.

“If the Asian Cup had gone ahead then I would have given my all to win the title in those seven games, but at the same time I thought those seven games wouldn’t be lost if the tournament didn’t happen,” he said.

“If those seven games were to be rescheduled then the new management team could make good use of them looking ahead to the next World Cup.

“I just accept reality and do my best in the job right in front of me,” he added.

Yamamoto said the timing of the coaching handover would be decided within the JFA.

As well as November’s games, Japan were set to play an Asian Cup warmup friendly against a yet-to-be-named opponent in Osaka on Dec 30.

Yamamoto could not immediately confirm if the game would now go ahead.

Moriyasu said the Asian Cup postponement had not affected his squad selection to play Brazil and Paraguay.

Brazil knocked Japan out of the 2026 World Cup in the last 32 with an injury-time goal in a 2-1 win.

“We have always tried to give our best in the matches right in front of us and also connect that to the future,” he said.

“The postponement of the Asian Cup hasn’t changed anything in that regard.”

Moriyasu picked Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada, as well as calling up Coventry City winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto for the first time in more than five years.

Monaco forward Takumi Minamino was recalled after missing the World Cup through injury.

Japan beat Brazil for the first time in a friendly in Tokyo in October 2025 .

“For Japan to become a team that can win the World Cup, we need to have a higher winning percentage against teams from South America,” said Moriyasu. AFP