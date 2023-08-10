Japan and Sweden brace for ultimate clash of styles at World Cup

AUCKLAND – Japan are the revelation of the Women’s World Cup but they must brace themselves for the ultimate clash of styles when they face Sweden in the quarter-finals at Eden Park on Friday.

The only side left in the tournament who have won the World Cup before, 2011 champions Japan have surged into the last eight with 14 goals scored in four games and one conceded.

One of the few teams to have lined up with three centre-backs, they have been devastating on the counter-attack, surgical with their passing in behind the opposition defence and clinical in the final third.

In Hinata Miyazawa they have the leader in the race for the golden boot with five goals.

Sweden, on the other hand, have built their success on a solid defence that has also let in just one goal, in their opening game against South Africa.

Physically they are a handful for opponents and they are particularly dangerous at set-pieces.

“This won’t be like the physical game we had against the USA. It will be a lot more technical and fast-paced,” Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said in Auckland on Thursday.

“When we get possession we will need to move the ball quickly and make the most of our physical advantage.”

The most striking difference between the teams is in that physicality.

The average height of the Sweden side that started in their penalty shoot-out win over the US was 6cm taller than the Japan team which lined up for their 3-1 win over Norway in the last round.

Amanda Ilestedt, the centre-back who has scored three goals so far, and Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo both tower over any Japanese player at 1.78m tall.

If Sweden are physical, Japan’s approach is anything but.

They have conceded just 20 fouls in total, fewer than any other team left in the tournament, and have not picked up a single yellow or red card.

The Swedes, in contrast, have given away 58 fouls, more than anyone else.

“They are fast, very aggressive and tall, so we have to be prepared to deal with that,” said Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda.

“Our players are ready for any challenge. We’re going to be compact and we’re going to mark their players and cover everything else properly.”