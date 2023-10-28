Jamaica federation says women's World Cup players have been paid

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) said on Friday it had paid the members of their Women's World Cup squad after players said they had opted out of a pair of Gold Cup qualifiers in protest.

The Jamaican women's team that reached the knockout phase for the first time in Australia this year announced last week that they would withdraw from the Gold Cup qualifiers due to "constant mistreatment" from the national governing body.

A statement issued by the players at the time said they had not received "full and correct" payment for their World Cup performance or bonuses for qualifying.

"The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is pleased to advise that, as committed, we have now paid in full balances due to the Women's World Cup Team," the JFF said in a statement posted to social media.

"We will also start processing payments to all players who played in the qualifying rounds but were not in the final World Cup squad.

"We are always grateful for the contribution made by all our players and are happy that we have been able to settle these outstanding amounts."

Jamaica lost 2-1 to Panama in their Gold Cup qualifier on Wednesday. They next play Guatemala on Sunday.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting the Senior Reggae Girlz as they take on Guatemala on Sunday on the heels of a brave performance last Wednesday," the federation said.

Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson parted ways with the team last month. REUTERS