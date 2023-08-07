Jamaica and Colombia to battle on the pitch in Women’s World Cup last 16 after partying at nightclub

MELBOURNE – Spreading joy on and off the pitch at the Women’s World Cup, Jamaica and Colombia will battle for a quarter-final place on Tuesday after partying with each other at a Sydney nightclub.

The Caribbeans and South Americans have plenty in common, not least a love of music and dancing.

Both teams have impressed with their football on the way to the last 16, thrilling legions of festive supporters at their matches.

For Jamaica, a pay dispute with the national federation still simmers in the background but the Reggae Girlz have not let that get in the way of a good time in Australia.

“I was in Sydney, our first game... we went to a club that night. At the bottom was Colombia partying. And at the top, it was Jamaica,” said the Reggae Girlz’ coach Lorne Donaldson.

“So we went down there, some Jamaicans trying to party with the Colombians and it was great.

“I think it makes it better that you have countries like this who enjoy life first. There are more important things in life than football.”

Jamaica have been the surprise package of the tournament, keeping clean sheets against France, Panama and Brazil to reach the knockout phase for the first time, in their second World Cup.

They will have their work cut out at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium defending against a Colombian attack boasting one of the game’s most exciting forwards in 18-year-old Linda Caicedo, who ran world No. 2 Germany ragged in a 2-1 win.

She is set to be joined by fellow 18-year-old Ana Maria Guzman in her tournament debut with attacking defender Manuela Vanegas suspended after two yellow cards.

Coach Nelson Abadia has mentored both Caicedo and Guzman since they were 12 years old and has full faith they will rise to the occasion. “I’m fully confident in Ana, she is very capable,” said Abadia.

Guzman added: “I will play any position, left or right and enjoy every second. It’s a great opportunity. The coach has been a key person in my life, he has always supported me...

“To be playing with Linda is extra special. Yes, we are the youngest, but we will break our backs for this shirt.”