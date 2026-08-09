Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Matthias Jaissle begins Newcastle rebuild with win over Valencia, Anthony Elanga scare not serious

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle gives instructions to his players during the pre-season friendly against Valencia at Estadio de Mestalla on Aug 8. The Magpies won 2-1.

Newcastle United’s new manager Matthias Jaissle sees plenty of work ahead for his young team, after marking his first game in charge with a 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Valencia on Aug 8.

The German endured an early setback when Filip Ugrinic fired the La Liga team ahead inside four minutes, but the English Premier League side fought back at the Mestalla Stadium with substitute Yoane Wissa scoring twice in the second half.

“It was a friendly today. We will not smash the locker room now and celebrate a lot,” Jaissle told reporters.

“We’re quite balanced. We know what it is about. Now it’s pre-season, and we’re still looking to work on it. It’s just a journey.”

The victory was overshadowed by an injury scare for last summer’s signing Anthony Elanga, who was stretchered off after a challenge from Valencia defender Jose Gaya, who was shown a red card.

However, Jaissle said the Sweden international appeared to have escaped a serious injury.

“It seems to be not bad, so we are pleased. I hope it’s true, then he can start again next week,” the 38-year-old said.

“I was in fear, definitely, but now I’m more relaxed as the medical department is showing almost green lights, and there's nothing serious.”

Jaissle, appointed on Aug 5 following the departure of Englishman Eddie Howe, has inherited a squad in transition following the departures of key players Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

The 38-year-old turned to youth, with Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek, French midfielder Aladji Bamba and Ivorian winger Bazoumana Toure making their debuts, while 18-year-old Dutch youngster Sean Steur impressed off the bench.

“Time is the key. They’re young lads,” Jaissle said. “It’s never going to be easy in football, especially at the highest level, but we’re here to help them.”

Newcastle begin their Premier League campaign against Liverpool on Aug 23. REUTERS