Jaguars show off new colours

Clockwise from back row left: Tanjong Pagar United's Fashah Iskandar, Khairul Amri, Blake Ricciuto, Luiz Junior, team manager Noh Alam Shah, Reo Nishiguchi, Shodai Nishikawa and Faritz Hameed in their 2021 club kit sponsored by Adhoc Apparel. The clu
PHOTO: COURTESY OF TANJONG PAGAR UNITED
Tanjong Pagar United's Fashah Iskandar, Khairul Amri, Blake Ricciuto, Luiz Junior, team manager Noh Alam Shah, Reo Nishiguchi, Shodai Nishikawa and Faritz Hameed in their 2021 club kit sponsored by Adhoc Apparel. The club announced their sponsors - Tokyo Century and Samtrade Academy - for the new season starting today. Both one-year deals are understood to be worth a five-figure sum.

