Tanjong Pagar United's Fashah Iskandar, Khairul Amri, Blake Ricciuto, Luiz Junior, team manager Noh Alam Shah, Reo Nishiguchi, Shodai Nishikawa and Faritz Hameed in their 2021 club kit sponsored by Adhoc Apparel. The club announced their sponsors - Tokyo Century and Samtrade Academy - for the new season starting today. Both one-year deals are understood to be worth a five-figure sum.
Jaguars show off new colours
- Published2 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 13, 2021, with the headline 'Jaguars show off new colours'. Subscribe