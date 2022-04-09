Jaguars brimming with belief

Against Tampines Rovers on Wednesday, Tanjong Pagar United extended their record of being the only unbeaten team remaining in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this season in the most on-brand way possible; pulling off a "mini Istanbul" and coming back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 in injury time.

It was the latest example of the team's new-found tenacity and resilience, which have transformed them from the toothless Jaguars who did not win a single game in 2020 to this year's surprise package with a bite.

Unsurprisingly, confidence is running high in the their camp as they prepare to face SPL leaders Lion City Sailors at the Jalan Besar Stadium today.

"Us coaches knew the players were going to do something against Tampines, we just didn't know when," said former national midfielder and coach Hasrin Jailani. "It just so happened they left it to the very last minute. But the self-belief in ourselves was always there."

On Friday, he was named the SPL's Coach of the Month for March, while midfielder Mirko Sugic took home the Player of the Month award.

Captain Faritz Hameed, who has been at Tanjong Pagar since 2020 when they returned to the SPL after a five-year absence due to financial woes, said the team's progress began last year after some prudent recruitment.

The 32-year-old is one of only five survivors from the 2020 roster. He said: "From the very start in 2020, Along (former Lions striker and team manager Noh Alam Shah) told me it doesn't matter who we bring in, as long as it's a good character, someone who won't disrupt the harmony in the team. They want players who are a reflection of who they are."

One such player is wing-back Aqhari Abdullah, who joined this term from the Sailors where he had spent the previous six seasons.

"From the first time I stepped into the dressing room, I felt an aura, and the camaraderie within the team," he said.

"Even from the outside, I knew they had strong team spirit because whenever I played against them, because I played on the flank, I would hear the whole bench yelling at me throughout the game, trying to distract me.

"I feel like the never-say-die attitude of this team suits my personality too."