Jaded Chelsea need a break

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has blamed fatigue for an alarming slump in form that continued with a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday.

The Blues have won just one of their last seven Premier League games to realistically end their title challenge and leave them looking over their shoulder at the contenders for a top-four finish.

For the second meeting with the Seagulls in 20 days following also a 1-1 league draw at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea surrendered the lead.

The visitors went ahead through Hakim Ziyech's snap shot which caught Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal by surprise.

But Adam Webster's towering header earned Brighton a fully deserved point.

"You can see we are mentally and physically tired," said Tuchel after his side's 15th game since the start of last month.

"We knew they were well prepared, they had more time and less games to prepare this match."

Having been serious title contenders just a few weeks ago, Chelsea have managed only three points from the last 12 available and remain in third place with 44 points, 12 behind leaders Manchester City and having played a game more. They are also one point behind Liverpool, who have played two games less, and unless they get back on the victory trail soon, they could find their top-four place under threat.

The Blues host Tottenham on Sunday in their final league game for nearly a month due to an international break and their commitments at the Club World Cup next month.

And Tuchel is hoping he will be able to give his squad the rest they need to come back stronger in the final months of the campaign.

"The boys need some days off, there is no other solution," he added.

"In the moment it is difficult to be too harsh on our players because I know what is going on."

He had been stinging in his criticism of striker Romelu Lukaku and the team's attack after a 1-0 defeat at City last Saturday, but kept faith with the Belgian and Ziyech as Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were again left on the bench.

But there was little to impress the German once more as Lukaku and Ziyech got into a heated discussion during the first half and both were replaced after the break.

Ziyech also refused to celebrate his goal, an apparent response to Tuchel's criticism over the weekend, but the manager paid no further attention to it.

"I am happy. He can score 20 more and not celebrate, I have no problem," Tuchel said.

"It is normal that they (Ziyech and Lukaku) talk, are not happy and don't like it if we say we want more from them."