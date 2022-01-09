Izwan, Anu join Sailors' legion of Lions players

Eager to put on a respectable show in their maiden Asian Champions League (ACL) campaign and retain their Singapore Premier League (SPL) crown, the Lion City Sailors have added Singapore internationals Izwan Mahbud and M. Anumanthan to their squad.

Both players were part of the Lions squad that last month made the knockout stages of the Suzuki Cup for the first time since 2012.

Izwan, 31, who has 54 caps, played between the sticks for Hougang United in the SPL last season and joins the Sailors on a two-year contract.

Anumanthan, 27, who was with Kedah in the Malaysia Super League last season, has been given a three-year deal. As both players were free agents following the expiry of their previous contracts, no transfer fee was required.

The Sailors' second and third signings for the new campaign were announced yesterday.

The SPL champions, who already have a host of Lions in their stable, unveiled the league's highest-paid footballer, South Korean Kim Shin-wook, last month. He is on a three-year deal that is understood to be worth more than $3 million.

The Straits Times understands that the Sailors are also close to securing the services of a Brazilian centre-back from the Portuguese top tier and are eyeing a winger to complete their foreign quartet, who include Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes and Kim.

In between the sticks, new signing Izwan and Singapore No. 1 Hassan Sunny will replicate their national team jostle at club level.

Izwan, who spent 31/2 years from 2018 in Thai football, said: "I'm relishing the challenge for the No. 1 spot with Hassan. I'm certain we will drive each other as hard as we do when we're on duty with the national team."

Sailors coach Kim Do-hoon, who led the club to the league title in his first season in charge, said of his new duo: "Their presence will help push the rest of the squad to be even better."

The SPL is expected to kick off in late March while the Sailors' ACL campaign will get under way in April.