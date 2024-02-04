Ivory Coast score last-gasp goal in extra time to reach semi-finals

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter Final - Mali v Ivory Coast - Stade de la Paix, Bouake, Ivory Coast - February 3, 2024 Ivory Coast's Oumar Diakite celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter Final - Mali v Ivory Coast - Stade de la Paix, Bouake, Ivory Coast - February 3, 2024 Ivory Coast's Oumar Diakite celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter Final - Mali v Ivory Coast - Stade de la Paix, Bouake, Ivory Coast - February 3, 2024 Mali's Lassana Coulibaly in action with Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter Final - Mali v Ivory Coast - Stade de la Paix, Bouake, Ivory Coast - February 3, 2024 Ivory Coast's Sebastien Haller in action with Mali's Sikou Niakate REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter Final - Mali v Ivory Coast - Stade de la Paix, Bouake, Ivory Coast - February 3, 2024 Mali's Dorgeles Nene celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast - Hosts Ivory Coast kept up their incredible escape act at the Africa Cup of Nations as they came from behind to beat Mali 2-1 in Saturday’s quarter-final, scoring a last-gasp goal in extra time to book a semi-final with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Oumar Diakite got a touch to Seko Fofana’s strike to win the game for the Ivorians, who played with 10 men for most of the match after Odilon Kossounou was sent off shortly before halftime.

Mali had taken a 71st-minute lead through Nene Dorgeles but the home team, roared on by the crowd at the Stade de la Paix, fought back and equalised through Simon Adingra in the 90th minute to force extra time.

Diakite then scored the winner before being sent off for a second booking by taking his shirt off in celebration. Mali's Hamari Traore was also shown a red card at the final whistle.

The Ivorians had limped into the knockout stage as one of the four best third placed finishers, despite a 4-0 loss to tiny Equatorial Guinea, but then resurrected their hopes by edging holders Senegal on post-match penalties in the last 16. REUTERS

