Ivory Coast forward Wahi caught up in betting investigation

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PARIS, June 17 - Ivory Coast World Cup forward Elye Wahi is at the centre of an investigation into suspected sports corruption after unusual betting patterns were detected around a yellow card he received in a Ligue 1 match last month, according to statements from French authorities and the French Professional Football League (LFP).

Wahi, who was not immediately available to comment, was not named as a suspect.

A spokesperson for the Marseille prosecutor's office told Reuters a 23-year-old Ligue 1 player was taken into custody on May 29 as part of an investigation into suspected organised fraud, organised sports corruption, handling stolen goods and money laundering.

The LFP said it had alerted authorities after betting monitoring partners detected an unusually high volume of wagers placed internationally on Wahi receiving a yellow card during Nice's final-day league match against Metz on May 17. REUTERS