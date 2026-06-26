Ivory Coast coach ‘disappointed’ in Bastian Schweinsteiger’s ‘African football’ remarks

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Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae (above) was asked to respond to analysis given by former German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger on German public TV.

PHILADELPHIA – Even in one of the most joyous moments in his country’s footballing history, Ivory Coast manager Emerse Fae found himself managing sadness over the remarks of a former role model that have sparked debate about potential racist connotations.

Behind Nicolas Pepe’s brace, Ivory Coast defeated Curacao 2-0 to reach their nation’s first-ever World Cup knockout phase on June 26.

But afterward, Fae was asked to respond to analysis given by former German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger on German public TV ahead of Germany’s 2-1 win over the Ivorians in both teams’ second Group E match in Toronto.

Here is how DW.com characterised what Schweinsteiger said: “Ahead of the Group E clash in Toronto, which Germany won 2-1, Schweinsteiger said in his role as a pundit for German public broadcaster ARD that the Ivorians played ‘African football’ which he characterised as ‘a bit unorthodox sometimes, a bit wild, not quite as tactical.’”

In his response, Fae noted how he once admired the former Bayern Munich man so much that he sometimes was called “Bastian” by his friends.

“I think it’s sad,” said the 42-year-old Fae, who is only several months older than the 41-year-old Schweinsteiger.

“He was a very, very good player, a great player.

“I’ve always loved him personally. As a midfielder, I’ve always liked the way he played, the way he understood football... So when I heard his comments, I was disappointed, disappointed in the man. Because when you know football the way he knows it, it’s odd that you would speak that way, which we could call racist if we were calling a spade a spade, but that’s the way it is.”

Schweinsteiger played parts of 13 seasons for Bayern Munich, helping the German club giants win eight league titles and one UEFA Champions League crown.

Internationally, he was a key contributor to Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad.

He has not publicly commented on the remarks in the days since.

Former German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has not publicly commented on the remarks in the days since. PHOTO: AFP

On June 24, Fae’s side got the better of one of the game’s most famous managers, the 78-year-old Dick Advocaat, who in guiding Curacao was managing in his third World Cup.

Fae’s group also earned a 1-0 victory to open the tournament against Ecuador, a team that came into this tournament unbeaten in 19 matches and hailed for its defensive solidity.

“I can’t change the way he talks,” Fae said of Schweinsteiger.

“But all I can do is show on the pitch that Africa is not just the physical game. We are very technical as well, very tactical. And all I can hope is that this was just a clumsy statement, that it wasn’t particularly reflective of what’s in his mind.” REUTERS