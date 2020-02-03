I've never seen a team as consistent as Liverpool: Klopp

LONDON • After watching Liverpool add another sweeping brush stroke to their masterpiece of a season, even manager Jurgen Klopp had to concede on Saturday that he had never seen anything like the relentless excellence of his record breakers.

The 4-0 Premier League win over a Southampton side, who had made life hard for the hosts before being swamped in the second half, saw the European and world champions pass yet more milestones in what has been one of English football's landmark campaigns.

After agreeing that Liverpool's 22-point lead, the biggest in league history, was astonishing, Klopp was also asked by reporters if he had seen such consistency from any team.

"I have never seen it, to be honest," he said after the Saints were taken apart by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and a Mohamed Salah double.

"If I was asking from the outside, I would ask the same questions," he said. "It's not that I feel stronger and stronger and stronger after each win, it's not like this. It is just one great celebration, then it's relief, settle and go again.

"We are not perfect, not even close to being perfect; we just try to make the best of our skills in the best possible way.

"The boys have done that now for a while, pretty good and that's why we have this kind of numbers.

"But it doesn't feel a second like it's really special. It just feels (like) the hardest work."

The numbers tell of a team in uncharted territory, though. The Reds' 73 points from 25 games (24 wins and a draw) is the best tally at this stage of the season in the history of Europe's top-five leagues.

They are on course to emulate Arsenal's 2003-04 "Invincibles" by going a whole season unbeaten and are seven matches shy of the Gunners' unbeaten streak of 49.

Saturday's 20th successive league win at Anfield also meant they equalled Manchester City's record in the Premier League era.

Bill Shankly's 1972 Liverpool side, the all-time record holders with 21 straight home wins, could be the next to be eclipsed as Klopp's side look set to win every one of their 19 home matches this season, having already racked up 13 victories.

They can also surpass City's record of 100 points in the 2017-18 title-winning season. Should they win their remaining 13 matches, they will hit the 112-point mark.

Klopp is, however, not fussed over his team's statistical Everests.

"I know about it. Again, I have no clue how it should feel, but it is not that we are close to something really special," he said. "The boys now have a week off and then we go again. That's the only thing I know. All the rest, we have to see."

REUTERS