It's Jesus' day as forward fires 4 goals in Man City's 5-1 win

LONDON • Gabriel Jesus scored four times as Manchester City crushed Watford 5-1 yesterday to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Brazil forward stole the show at the Etihad with the first Premier League haul of a hat-trick or more in his career.

Jesus had netted only once in the league since September and, earlier last week, there were strong rumours he will be a transfer target for Arsenal in the summer.

City are looking for a marquee name in the off-season and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been heavily linked.

But Jesus tore Watford to shreds with a predatory display of finishing to remind City he can still offer something up front.

He struck twice in the first half before Watford's Hassane Kamara briefly reduced the deficit.

Rodri restored City's two-goal advantage and Jesus bagged two more after half-time to complete the rout.

Afterwards, Jesus said: "Today was my day. We played very good today, we created a lot of chances, that's what we need to do. It was my first hat-trick in the Premier League."

On putting pressure on Liverpool, he added: "We have to do our job, not look to them.

"We know they have a lot of amazing players and can win all the games. We are in front and, of course, it's not easy but we have to do our job."

After losing to the Reds in the FA Cup semi-finals the previous weekend, Pep Guardiola's side have signalled their determination to retain the league title.

They dismissed Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 in midweek and their demolition of second-last Watford keeps the pressure on their rivals, who are lying second.

Jurgen Klopp's men can close the gap back to one point if they beat struggling Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield today.

In a thrilling title race that looks destined to go down to the wire, City have five league games left as they chase a fourth English crown in five years.

Their stroll against Watford was the ideal preparation for the Champions League semi-final, first leg against Real Madrid in Manchester on Tuesday.

Guardiola made six changes from the Brighton game, with Ruben Dias replacing the injured John Stones for his first start since March 1 after a hamstring injury.

The Spanish manager insisted, in the build-up to the Hornets game, that he relishes the pressure that comes with contending for multiple trophies in the final weeks of the season and his players appear comfortable amid the title tension.

In the other games, Newcastle beat bottom side Norwich 3-0 away, while the Leicester-Aston Villa match ended in a goal-less stalemate.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE