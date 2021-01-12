It's early days yet: Solskjaer

LONDON • Manchester United can go top of the Premier League for the first time since 2017 should they avoid defeat at Burnley today.

The last time the Red Devils led the table was on Sept 9, 2017, but as long as they can claim at least a point from their game in hand at Turf Moor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will leapfrog champions Liverpool, who have 33 points.

That will set the visitors up nicely for a top-of-the-table clash with the Reds at Anfield on Sunday.

Having won eight and drawn two of their last 10 matches to be level on points with Liverpool and despite disappointing exits from the Champions League and League Cup, United fans are starting to dream of a first title in eight years, the last coming during Alex Ferguson's final season.

But Solskjaer yesterday insisted at his virtual pre-match press conference that it was still far too early to talk about a title challenge, with his team having completed only 16 out of 38 league rounds.

"We're not even halfway through the season yet," the Norwegian said. "Every game in the Premier League is a challenge, is a test. Every game gives you a different test.

"Watford (in the FA Cup) gave us a test. Burnley is one test, Liverpool is another, then you go to Fulham (on Jan 20), which is a different test again.

"No one will remember how the league table looked like on Jan 12, 2021.

"The league table doesn't really matter now, you pick up points and when you get to March, April, that's when the league is going to be decided.

"We knew this would be a difficult season for us, we had to catch up. I said we need to hang in there, but that's not what I meant.

"I meant we had to pick up points and get performances right, don't let teams run away with it. We've done well."

2017 The last time Manchester United led the Premier League.

Solskjaer also revealed that his squad is likely to be boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Paul Pogba and defenders Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw in time for Sunday's clash.

"I hope so, I hope all of them for Liverpool, definitely," he added. "I'm not sure if they'll make the Burnley one."

The Clarets are battling against relegation in 16th place and could take on United missing several first-team players, after manager Sean Dyche revealed that he was awaiting the all-clear from the authorities.

Midfielders Ashley Westwood and Josh Brownhill, who have been ever-present for Burnley in the Premier League this term, missed their FA Cup penalty shoot-out win over MK Dons on Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols.

Dyche said at his virtual pre-match press conference yesterday he was "very hopeful" but could not guarantee their presence in the line-up, as the club have "a couple of Covids in there and a couple of precautions".

Absent personnel will put Burnley's unbeaten five-game run at home in all competitions at risk but defender Phil Bardsley is still hoping to get one over his former club, even as he wishes them all the best for the rest of the term.

The United academy product said: "It's good to see them back up there and challenging for titles and competing for silverware... I hope they do go on to win it.

"It'll be nice to see some old faces, but hopefully, we can turn them over."

REUTERS

BURNLEY V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4.15am