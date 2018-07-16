It's been meme-orable

IN THE NET

#1

All aboard the England hype train, as Harry Kane and Co are depicted in the iconic poses of the 1966 World Cup-winning team led by then skipper Bobby Moore.

#2

Former England striker Peter Crouch with his take on "It's coming home" - a play on the Three Lions' unofficial World Cup anthem.

#3

Mohamed Salah gets mummified by Uruguay's Diego Godin and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin after the Egyptians lost their first two matches. Their exit was confirmed by Uruguay's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia on June 20.

#4

Diego Maradona celebrating Argentina's opening goal against Nigeria is simply the meme that keeps on giving.

#5

If you ever wondered why VAR decisions take so long, wonder no more.

#6

Meme on top of a meme: England defender Harry Maguire pokes fun at his own meme, which first went viral after team-mate Kyle Walker tweeted an imaginary conversation between the Leicester man and his girlfriend after the 2-0 quarter-final win over Sweden.

#7

When Neymar met Alisson. Footage of the Brazil goalkeeper went viral after he was spotted stamping on a giant inflatable balloon during their opener against Switzerland. A netizen spliced that with the equally iconic video of team-mate Neymar rolling and a classic was born. WATCH: bit.ly/2utDGnD

#8

Goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo doing his best impression of the Matrix's Neo after making six top-drawer saves as South Korea beat Germany 2-0 in the final Group F game for their first Finals win over Die Mannschaft, knocking out the world champions.

#9

This may not be the 7-1 humiliation by Germany in 2014, but it is groundhog day for Brazil as their flagging World Cup dreams are crushed again.