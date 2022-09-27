It's all or nothing for Spain in Braga

BRAGA - Having seen their 22-game unbeaten sequence at home come to an end against Switzerland on Saturday, Spain must now end another run of results when they take on Portugal in a Nations League Group A2 decider on Tuesday.

La Roja have not beaten the Selecao in their last four meetings, which have all ended in draws.

But the surprise 2-1 loss to the Swiss and Portugal's comfortable 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in Prague have left Luis Enrique's men two points adrift of Fernando Santos' group leaders, meaning only a win would see them snatch top spot and one of four places at the Nations League Finals in June 2023.

Portugal's two-goal hero against the Czechs, Diogo Dalot, said after the match: "Our goal would be the same even if Spain hadn't lost, we will try to win the match in Braga.

"It's going to be a complicated match but we will do our best to make it to the next round."

It was a sentiment echoed by Enrique. After the loss in Zaragoza, he said of Portugal: "It's going to be a difficult place to win, but another draw won't serve us. We'll go there to try and take three points."

New Spain striker Borja Iglesias added: "We have to go to Portugal to win, to show that we are capable of playing at this level and with a lot of desire. We all think the same and we will go to Braga to win."

But that is easier said than done.

The last time Spain beat Portugal was in the semi-finals of Euro 2012. Even then, the teams could not be separated in a goal-less affair until a penalty shoot-out saw La Roja prevail 4-2 en route to winning the tournament, which remains their last major piece of silverware.

The last time Spain beat Portugal over 90 minutes was in the last 16 of World Cup 2010, which they also went on to win.

In fact, nine of the last 14 meetings between them, dating back to 1984, have ended in stalemates.

Santos is not keen to make it 10.

"We just have to focus on winning rather than reaching the final four (of the Nations League)," he said on Monday. "I want the players to face Spain on their merit, as they do all opponents. Do that and we will always be closer to getting where we want to go."

He has a virtually full-strength squad to choose from, with Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix returning to training while Joao Cancelo is also available after returning from suspension. Porto centre-back Pepe is the only player likely to miss out through injury.

Spain, too, have no major injury issues and Enrique could ditch the striker-less system that was unsuccessful against the Swiss and recall Atletico forward Alvaro Morata.

The Netherlands and Croatia have qualified for the Nations League Finals, with the final two spots to be filled by Hungary or Italy and Spain or Portugal.

PORTUGAL V SPAIN

StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 2.35am