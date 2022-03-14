It's a tough time for everyone: Havertz

LONDON • Given the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea after sanctions were imposed on Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich following the invasion of Ukraine, a top-four finish has never been more important to the club.

The influx of Champions League money will be very welcome with the Blues set to be cut off from the financial lifeline provided by the oligarch.

Kai Havertz eased Chelsea's gloom as his 89th-minute winner yesterday sealed a 1-0 English Premier League victory over Newcastle in their first home game since being plunged into crisis by the damaging restrictions.

Not only did the hard-fought win end the Magpies' nine-game unbeaten top-flight run but it also solidified Chelsea's third place ahead of a chasing pack, including Arsenal, Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham.

The visitors, seeking to move further clear of the relegation area, had frustrated the European and world champions for much of the game with their harrying.

But with the match seemingly heading for a dull draw, Jorginho launched a long pass over the Newcastle defence to Havertz and the Germany forward, Chelsea's in-form player at the moment, sweetly controlled the ball before firing past Martin Dubravka.

He has now scored in three straight top-flight appearances for the first time and has had a hand in six goals in his last five games in all competitions.

Havertz has also become manager Thomas Tuchel's first choice in attack over strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku after excelling as a false nine.

He later admitted he was worried about the future of the club but hoped his winner could bring some temporary respite.

"It's tough, we players are privileged to train and continue to do what we love. We feel sorry for everyone," Havertz said.

"The supporters, the workers, not just us professionals. It's a tough time for everyone.