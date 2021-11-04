It's a 'Michael Jordan moment'

BERGAMO • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Cristiano Ronaldo gives Manchester United the same kind of edge that National Basketball Association (NBA) great Michael Jordan gave the Chicago Bulls after his double earned them a 2-2 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's first brought the visitors level on the stroke of half-time before he equalised with an excellent volley in second-half stoppage time to send his team joint top of Group F with Villarreal on seven points, with two games left.

Some critics have accused the 36-year-old of causing a tactical problem for manager Solskjaer because he can no longer track back or press like he used to.

However, his contributions up top have been invaluable.

This was the third straight Champions League game in which Ronaldo has made a decisive late intervention, including two winners.

The Portugal captain has scored in every game in Europe so far - five overall - and his contribution in the Premier League has also been significant, with four goals in seven appearances.

Since returning to Old Trafford in August for his second spell with the club, Ronaldo's influence on the team has been profound, prompting Solskjaer to compare his impact to that of six-time NBA champion Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

"We all have our roles and responsibilities," he said. "Of course Cristiano is a leader but that's what he does, he scores goals.

"We're not happy conceding two goals... But he ( Ronaldo) does provide those moments and I'm sure the Chicago Bulls didn't mind having Michael Jordan either. That last goal there, that must be a Michael Jordan moment when he wins championships in extra time.

"Sometimes teams have the players they have, that's why they are champions at the Chicago Bulls. You just come up with those moments."

Solskjaer also claimed Ronaldo would get even more clinical as he was now getting into his stride.

"For me, Cristiano is getting better and better for us. He's feeling better," he added. "You know he's not had a proper pre-season, now he is getting better and better and he's feeling up to speed now."

The Red Devils will need Ronaldo at his deadly best when City visit in the league on Saturday.

While Eric Bailly played well on his first Champions League start in two years, Atalanta asked significant questions of United's defence.

Duvan Zapata, in particular, was the main tormentor. The Colombia striker fed Josip Ilicic for the opener before evading United captain Harry Maguire for the Serie A team's second.

City are a step up from Atalanta and will fancy their chances against a side who have kept just two clean sheets in 23 games.

To add to Solskjaer's problems, key defender Raphael Varane was taken off in the first half with a hamstring problem and his likely absence will be a blow.

But as long as Ronaldo is in the line-up, United still have that attacking threat, according to Gian Piero Gasperini.

The Atalanta coach said: "Some even managed to say he was a problem, imagine Ronaldo as a problem!

"He never gets it off target - half the time he scores, half the time it is saved."

