It's 100 not out for Son

LONDON • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho hailed his attacking duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for doing "special things" this season, after Spurs beat Leeds 3-0 in their Premier League home match yesterday.

Forward Son scored his 100th Tottenham goal from a Kane assist, after the England striker's penalty had opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Reaching his century of Spurs goals was a landmark moment for the South Korean, who is the 18th player to score 100 in all competitions for the north London club and the first from outside the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of Tottenham's key players and maintaining his fine form will be key to their hopes of pushing for the title.

Toby Alderweireld scored Tottenham's third goal as they climbed to third place.

"Of course, the understanding (between Kane and Son) is good and against Leeds it was important to have that ability in attack," Mourinho said on BT Sport.

"They stay man-to-man, so if you stay static you give them an easy job. That movement of Harry Kane and Sonny in the finishing positions fit well.

"I think in the Premier League there are many good players everywhere... But I have to say that Sonny and Harry are doing special things this season.

"The three points are very important. I think we understood well how they could hurt us and how we could hurt them. In that aspect, I am happy but I still think we can and have to do better."

It was the 13th time Kane and Son had combined for a goal this term, equalling the league record set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn in 1994-95.

"We're working hard and working on it for a long time. I am a bit sad I couldn't give an assist to 'H'. Sometimes it is telepathic, sometimes we talk about it," said Son.

"It was a really difficult game. To get a clean sheet, 3-0, to start the new year is fantastic."

On scoring his 100th goal, he added: "I'm very grateful for my teammates. I am not doing it alone - I need a lot of help.

"To score 100 goals with one team is a big thing. I'm very proud."

Having ended their run of four league games without a win, Tottenham moved within four points of leaders Liverpool (33), who play Southampton away tomorrow, and Manchester United.

The win was especially welcome after Spurs were forced to criticise Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani lo Celso after the trio were pictured breaching Covid-19 rules by attending a Christmas party. Lamela was not in the squad yesterday, while Reguilon was on the bench and lo Celso was injured.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa admitted that his team could not handle Kane and Son. He said: "The opponents' forwards were very damaging and difficult to contain. We made some unforced errors which facilitated their attack. What we needed to do was not lose the ball in our own half. We could have aspired to a closer game."

Separately, French Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain yesterday named Mauricio Pochettino as head coach after sacking Thomas Tuchel, with the Argentinian signing a deal until June next year.

Pochettino, who played for PSG as a defender in the early 2000s and also captained them, has been out of a job since being dismissed by Spurs in November 2019, a few months after guiding them to the Champions League final.

"I would like to thank the club's management for the trust they have placed in me. As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart," Pochettino, who has an option for a one-year extension, said in a statement.

"I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world's most talented players."

