Italy super subs avoid 'banana skin' upset

LONDON • After squeezing past Austria in extra-time to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Saturday, Italy coach Roberto Mancini said the hard-fought 2-1 win would be more challenging than their next tie against either Belgium or Portugal.

The game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes before goals from substitutes Federico Chiesa, emulating his father Enrico, who scored for the Azzurri against the Czech Republic at Euro 1996, and Matteo Pessina were enough to send the Italians through.

Sasa Kalajdzic's late goal, the first time Italy had conceded in 12 games, led to a nerve-wracking ending but they survived the scare to set a record of 31 matches unbeaten, surpassing the mark recorded by two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s.

Mancini's men were overwhelming favourites to progress after becoming the first Euro side to win all three group games without conceding, but they were far from their free-flowing best against Franco Foda's side at Wembley.

Italy also breathed a sigh of relief after 65 minutes when Marko Arnautovic's goal was ruled out for offside following a video assistant referee review.

However, one of the hallmarks of champions is the ability to grind out a result against "a tough nut to crack" like Austria.

"We knew there would be some potential banana skins in this match and we thought it might even be tougher than the quarter-final," Mancini said.

"Of course, Austria are not as good as the teams we will face in the next round but they really make life tough for you. We watched a lot of their matches and they do cause problems.

"We knew that if we scored in the first half, it would have been a different game. We didn't manage to and so we had to dig deep.

"The players really wanted to win at all costs."

The leading strikers of Italy's next potential opponents, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, will be familiar to Mancini's players as they play their club football with Juventus and Inter Milan respectively.

1,168 Sasa Kalajdzic's goal for Austria breached Italy's defence for the first time since October 2020, ending the Azzurri's run of 1,168 minutes without conceding.

Ronaldo won the Serie A Golden Boot with 29 goals last season, while Lukaku was second, five strikes behind. But Mancini would not be drawn into saying which team he would rather avoid in the next round in Munich.

"When you get into the quarter-finals, it is not that easy. Ideally, we would like to avoid both, but that is not possible," he said.

REUTERS