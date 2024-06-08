Italy seek to retain Euro title after ‘Group of Death’ battle with Spain and Croatia

BERLIN – Nearly every match at a major tournament like the European Championship is expected to be a tense and close affair, and there is often a “Group of Death” pitting the strong teams against one another.

For Euro 2024, it is Group B – comprising holders Italy, Spain, Croatia and underdogs Albania.

Italy and Spain have won five World Cups and five European titles in total. They met in the semi-finals of Euro 2020, with the former winning 4-2 on penalties.

The Italians do not have the weight of the favourites tag hanging over them this time but they can never be written off.

Spain will arrive in Germany looking to re-establish themselves as major title contenders, and are hoping to tune out the noise after months of controversy surrounding the scandal-ridden Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Perennial overachievers Croatia have a good World Cup record, and while they have never quite hit the same heights in the European Championship, they too should not be underestimated.

Albania will make their second appearance in a major tournament and are not expected to go far.

Italy need to play like a team

The Azzurri defeated England on penalties to win Euro 2020, but when they faced the Three Lions in qualifying they lost both meetings, and a 0-0 draw with Ukraine meant they scraped through and avoided the play-offs.

Italy’s struggles in qualification placed them as bottom seeds in the draw, and they ended up in the toughest group.

Luciano Spalletti, who took over as coach when Roberto Mancini resigned in August 2023, has admitted that his team are not the favourites despite being defending champions.

“I will try to give my best, I don’t know if it will be enough,” he said.

“We have strong footballers, but we must make them become a team, and if we make it, I am convinced we can play on par with teams that at the moment are on a higher level.”

Italy’s main problem of late has been up front. The main goal threat in qualifying came from midfield, with Davide Frattesi their leading scorer with three goals. But a return to form for striker Gianluca Scamacca may be a positive.

Spalletti will rely on quite a few of Inter Milan’s Scudetto-winning side. Federico Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni will likely start in defence, with Matteo Darmian also available.

In midfield, Frattesi will look to continue his scoring form. Nicolo Barella – if he is fit following an injury – will be the man Italy rely on to play a leading role, contributing both in attack and defence.

Spain on the rise again

As they brace for the challenge of a tough group, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and his players have had to deal with the furore swirling around the RFEF.

With a corruption probe under way and the fallout from the unsolicited kiss former RFEF chief Luis Rubiales gave Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the government created a special committee to oversee the governing body until it holds new elections.

On the pitch, however, an almost perfect qualifying campaign – seven wins and one defeat – is an encouraging sign that their young and talented core are on the rise.

With Lamine Yamal, 16, breaking out, midfielder Rodri in his prime and veterans Dani Carvajal and Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata still delivering, La Roja also have a good mix of youth and experience.

Spain last won the Euro in 2012, capping a run in which they won the World Cup in 2010 and Euro 2008. They are ready to shine again after two shoot-out defeats at major tournaments – including the last-16 loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup.

“We need a team that is cohesive, united, a homogeneous group that have a common goal and a clear objective,” said de la Fuente. “And I think we have consolidated a great group of people.”

Croatia aim to sparkle

Croatia’s achievement in reaching the 2018 World Cup final and following that with a run to the semi-finals four years later is one of the great underdog stories.

Yet they have never been past the quarter-finals in the Euro and fell in the last 16 at the previous two editions.

The Croats will hope to put that right at Euro 2024, in what will surely be the last hurrah for captain Luka Modric.

The 38-year-old has lifted every trophy at club level with Real Madrid – including four La Liga and six Champions League titles – and would love to crown his career with international honours.

Despite his age, he remains the talisman for his national side, coached by the experienced Zlatko Dalic.

In qualifying, Croatia finished second in their group behind Turkey. Their top scorer was Andrej Kramaric with four goals but the team ethos was reflected in the fact that their 13 goals in the qualifiers were spread among seven players.

Albania use Serie A know-how

Albania’s only previous appearance at the Euro came in 2016, when they failed to advance to the knockout phase.

They will be buoyed by their form in qualifying as group winners, ahead of the Czech Republic and Poland.

The Albanians will hope to catch Italy off guard as they have plenty of players who ply their trade in Serie A and are familiar with their opponents. Coach Sylvinho also previously worked under Mancini at Inter.

But the underdogs have lost all four previous meetings with the Italians and against Spain they have suffered defeat in all previous eight matches, while this will be their first game with Croatia.

