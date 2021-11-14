Italy put in a spot by missed penalty

ROME • Italy's bid to return to the World Cup after eight years away is still in the balance, after a late penalty miss by Jorginho led to the European champions drawing 1-1 with Switzerland on Friday.

The Azzurri, who have 15 points, remain ahead of the Swiss at the top of World Cup qualifying Group C on goal difference thanks to Giovanni di Lorenzo's first-half header that erased Silvan Widmer's early opener.

Passage to Qatar 2022 is far from secure as Jorginho blasted over a spot kick in the final moments following a VAR (video assistant referee) check for a foul on Domenico Berardi.

But Italy coach Roberto Mancini insisted he will not put the blame on the Chelsea midfielder.

"He (Jorginho) is one of our penalty takers and he wanted to take it so it's logical that he took the penalty," he told broadcaster RAI.

"We played well in the second half after a difficult first half, the only thing missing was the goal.

"We start the final day with an advantage (in goal difference), which is not nothing. If we win."

Now the only two sides who can claim the single guaranteed qualifying spot as group winners head into their final fixtures tomorrow with all still to play for. Italy travel to Northern Ireland while Switzerland host Bulgaria.

Mancini's men have to match Switzerland's result - or ensure they do not lose their +2 goal difference in the event both sides win - and avoid facing the spectre of the play-offs, where in 2017 they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades after an aggregate loss to Sweden.

In Group I, England manager Gareth Southgate hailed a brilliant performance by Harry Kane as he claimed a first-half hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Albania at Wembley.

In doing so, he moved to 44 goals and level with Jimmy Greaves in fourth place on England's all-time scoring list.

He also became the first England player for more than 100 years to twice score more than 10 goals for them in a year.

Only Gary Lineker (48), Bobby Charlton (49) and Wayne Rooney (53) are ahead of Kane who, barring injury, looks set to become his country's highest-ever scorer.

"I thought Harry gave a brilliant centre-forward's performance - held the ball up, played other people in. His all-round game was excellent," said Southgate, whose side have 23 points and need only a draw away to San Marino tomorrow to confirm top spot in Group I.

Poland, second on 20 points, secured a play-off spot with one game to spare after they beat Andorra 4-1, thanks to a brace from striker Robert Lewandowski.

Kane has come under scrutiny this season due to his mediocre form for Tottenham. He has managed only one Premier League goal and has lacked sharpness since his hoped-for move to Manchester City failed to materialise.

But, against an obliging Albania defence, he produced a devastating demonstration of his prowess.

"Whenever I get chances I feel like I'm going to score. I could probably have had six on another night," Kane, who was substituted just past the hour mark, said.

Defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Jordan Henderson were the other scorers.

