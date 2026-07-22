Italy football federation president confirms talks with Guardiola for coaching role - reports

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July 22 - Pep Guardiola has held talks about becoming Italy's head coach, the country's football federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago told local media.

Guardiola left Manchester City this summer after a trophy-laden decade in charge, during which he won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League.

Italy have been searching for a new coach since Gennaro Gattuso stepped down in April after the four-time world champions failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

Speaking to Italian digital sports platform Cronache di Spogliatoio, Malago said discussions had taken place with Guardiola and suggested financial flexibility could be shown for a candidate of his stature.

"(Financial) Exceptions have been made, exceptions that for example may concern the name that is so overbearing in these hours: Pep Guardiola," said Malago.

"Exceptions for obvious reasons that I am not here to explain, but it is not certain that this thing will go through."

Malago's comments are the first public confirmation that the former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City manager has been approached in connection with the vacant Italy job.

The FIGC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Guardiola, 55, left City at the end of last season after a decade of dominance in English football. Before joining City in 2016, he won two Champions League titles and three La Liga titles with Barcelona and three Bundesliga crowns with Bayern Munich.

Italian football has hit its lowest point in nearly 40 years, following an early wholesale exit from European club competition and last season’s failure to reach the World Cup.

The appointment of a new national coach is viewed as the first step in overhauling a youth and talent infrastructure that has largely collapsed in a country where football remains a national obsession. REUTERS